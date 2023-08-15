A 40-year-old man from Bradford was seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle while walking on Medway Road in Medway on Sunday night.

Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle on Medway Road

The crash happened around 9:47 pm in the area of 1931 Medway Road between the Circle K and Gateway Inn.

Police: Man was Walking in the Roadway

The East Millinocket Police Department said “a 2019 Hyundai SUV was traveling east on Medway Rd and was unable to avoid the pedestrian who was walking in the roadway.”

Significant Injuries

The man was transported to the Millinocket regional Hospital. He was then taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center due to his injuries. His name was not released.

Crash Reconstruction

Part of Medway Road was closed for about four hours as the East Millinocket Police Department, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and the Bangor Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Team investigated the crash. The East Millinocket Fire Department and the Medway Fire Department were first responders on the scene.

Ongoing Investigation

The crash investigation is ongoing. No additional information was released. Updates will be posted when more details are made available.

