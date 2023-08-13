23-year-Old Maine Man Died in Two-Vehicle Motorcycle Crash

23-year-Old Maine Man Died in Two-Vehicle Motorcycle Crash

Townsquare Media

A 23-year-old man died in a two-vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon on Fort Knox Road in Prospect.

Police: “Passed a Car at a High Rate of Speed”

Christopher Sabol died at the scene after he “passed a car at a high rate of speed, failed to negotiate a curve and slammed into the side of a 2014 Subaru Crosstrek," said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Traveling with a Group of Motorcycles

Sabol was traveling westbound with a group of motorcycles in the area of 223 Fort Knox Road around 3:34 pm when the collision happened.

Crash Remains Under Investigation

Moss said the driver in the other vehicle was not injured. The crash is an ongoing investigation.

Breaking News and App Alerts

Updates to this news story will be posted when additional information is released and made available. The station’s app is free to download. Get breaking news as it happens.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: 20 photos of shipwrecks from WWI and WWII

Stacker compiled research from news sites, wreckage databases, and local diving centers to provide context for a series of striking images of WWI and WWII shipwrecks.

LOOK: See America's 50 Best Beach Towns

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.
Filed Under: Fatal Motorcycle Crash, Prospect
Categories: Articles, Maine News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From