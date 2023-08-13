23-year-Old Maine Man Died in Two-Vehicle Motorcycle Crash

A 23-year-old man died in a two-vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon on Fort Knox Road in Prospect.

Police: “Passed a Car at a High Rate of Speed”

Christopher Sabol died at the scene after he “passed a car at a high rate of speed, failed to negotiate a curve and slammed into the side of a 2014 Subaru Crosstrek," said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Traveling with a Group of Motorcycles

Sabol was traveling westbound with a group of motorcycles in the area of 223 Fort Knox Road around 3:34 pm when the collision happened.

Crash Remains Under Investigation

Moss said the driver in the other vehicle was not injured. The crash is an ongoing investigation.

