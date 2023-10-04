38-Year-Old Man Died in Motorcycle Crash after Losing Control
A 38-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in Casco after he lost control of the motorcycle on a sharp corner in the road.
Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Sharp Corner
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Eric Merciers Jr. from Oxford was riding his 2022 Honda on West Poland Spring Road around 3:55 pm when he “lost control of the motorcycle while turning a sharp corner for unknown reasons. The motorcycle and operator slid across Poland Spring before striking a guard rail.”
Police: Rider “was not wearing a helmet”
Police said Merciers was not wearing a helmet when the accident happened. He was the only one involved in the crash.
Contact Police with Information
Officials are looking for information from the public about the incident. Contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at (207) 893-2810 if you know anything about the crash.
Ongoing Investigation
The investigation remains open. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, The Cumberland County Criminal Investigation Division and Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction team are on the case.
