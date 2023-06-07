One Person Died and One in Critical Condition after Casco Crash

One person died and another person is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in Casco on Wednesday morning. The accident happened around 7 am in Tenney Hill Road.

Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said one of the vehicles carrying two people went off the road and crashed into trees.

One Person Died and Another is in Critical Condition

Both individuals had severe injuries and one person died at the scene, said Sheriff Deputies. The other person is in critical condition and was transported to Maine Medical Center by Life Flight.

Ongoing Investigation and App Alerts

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash. Updates will be posted when more information is released. The station’s app is a free download to get news alerts as it happens.

Get our free mobile app

Plant Some Of These In Your Idaho Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away As we previously told you, mosquitoes are the most dangerous creatures on earth . If you want to keep them away from you're yard, these plants can help!