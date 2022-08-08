63-Year-Old Man Killed After Motorcycle Crash in Readfield, Maine

Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Readfield, Maine

A 63-year-old Farmington man died in a motorcycle accident Saturday night after he crashed into a ditch in Readfield , Maine.

911 Caller Reported the Crash

A 911 caller reported the incident to authorities around 9 p.m., saying the headlight was still on the motorcycle in the ditch near 234 Old Kents Hill Road in Readfield. The 911 caller said a man was not breathing and was unconscious near the motorcycle, according to WGME.

Crash Scene Investigation

Deputies said Richard Goucher went off the road after failing to make a corner. First responders found him dead on the scene next to some rocks in the ditch. He was not wearing a helmet. “Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash,” according to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

Record Number of Fatal Motorcycle Crashes in 2022

The State of Maine has already had more deaths from motorcycle crashes in 2022 than in all of 2021. There were a total of 21 fatal motorcycle crashes last year. in 2022, there have been 22 fatalities as of Friday, August 5.

News Updates

