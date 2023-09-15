Speed Appears to be a Factor in Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Police are looking for information after a 52-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash Thursday morning in Scarborough.

Motorcyclist Died at the Scene of the Crash

Brian Buck was pronounced dead at the scene around 5:40 am after his motorcycle crashed on Broadturn Road.

Police: Speed Appears to have been a Factor

The Scarborough Police Department said “speed does appear to have been a factor.” No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Road was Closed for Several Hours

Scarborough PD and the Windham Police Department reconstructed the crash site. Broadturn Road between Route 1 and Ash Swamp Road were closed for several hours. The road has reopened.

Police are Looking for Information about the Crash

Contact the Scarborough Police Department at (207) 730-4325 if you have any information about the crash. The investigation remains open.

