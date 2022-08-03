Motorcyclist killed in Scarborough, Maine Collision

A motorcyclist died Wednesday morning after being hit by a car on Route 114 in Scarborough.

Scarborough police say the car was making a left-hand turn into the Nonesuch River Golf Course at around 9:15 a.m. when it collided with a motorcycle.



The motorcyclist, whose identity was not released, died at the scene. The road was blocked off between Payne Road and New Road for several hours Wednesday following the crash.

Police say the crash remains under investigation, but do not believe speed or alcohol were factors.

We expect more information to be made available once next of kin are notified.

Maine has already passed last year’s number of motorcycle fatalities, with 22 reported already this year.