50-Year-Old Maine Man Arrested for Aggravated Drug Trafficking

A 50-year-old man was charged with aggravated drug trafficking and possession after police arrested him for using drugs in an Auburn motel parking lot.

Man Arrested in Motel Parking Lot for Drug Trafficking

The Auburn Police Department said William Dunn from Lewiston was caught doing drugs in the Quality Inn parking lot on Washington Street around 7 pm.

Fentanyl and Crack Seized

Officers seized more than 20 grams of cocaine base (crack cocaine), and 60 grams of fentanyl powder.

Aggravated Drug Trafficking and Unlawful Possession Charges

Dunn is facing charges for Aggravated Trafficking fentanyl powder, Unlawful Trafficking cocaine base, Unlawful Possession of fentanyl powder and Unlawful Possession of cocaine base. He was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail with bail set at $5,000 cash.

