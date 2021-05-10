One Person Dead in Fatal Motorcycle Crash, Shapleigh, Maine

A motorcycle crash in Shapleigh, Maine Sunday afternoon claimed the life of a 27-year-old woman and seriously injured a 51-year-old man. 

The York County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Emery Mills Road. 

Police say Olaf Nordmann of Springvale was driving a 2019 Harley Davidson when it veered off the road, onto a soft shoulder and crashed into some trees. His passenger, Marisa Standley, of Springvale was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Nordmann was transported to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.

