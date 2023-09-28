Maine State Police Located Missing Dog from Aroostook County
A dog missing for several weeks from Linneus was reunited with its owners after a Maine State Trooper located the dog in the woods near Smyrna and Oakfield.
Missing Dog Found and Returned to Owner
Cpl. Quint with Troop F in Aroostook County found the dog, Sadie, in a wooded area near the Interstate. Quint had searched on Monday also trying to locate the animal, but did not find the dog.
Trooper Secured Dog in Cruiser
The Maine State Police said Sadie was able to be coaxed and harnessed and put in a cruiser. Police said Cpl. Quint was “not familiar with who the dog belonged to” but had seen the missing dog post on Facebook.
Located Owner on Facebook
Quint “reached out to his Facebook contact (his wife) and was able to determine the owner from Facebook.”
Video of Family and Dog Reunited
See the video of the owners and Sadie being reunited.
Follow Maine State Police and Download Station’s App
Follow the Maine State Police on Facebook for regular posts on their site. Updates to news stories are updated and released on a regular basis. Download the station’s app for free to get breaking news as it happens.
- ALSO READ: Two People Injured after Police Car Crashed with SUV
- MORE NEWS: Teenager Injured and Taken to Hospital after Crash