Two People Injured after Police Car Crashed with SUV

Two people were injured Sunday afternoon after crashing with a police officer in Ellsworth who was making a U-turn.

Officer was Making a U-Turn in Breakdown Lane

The collision happened around 1 pm at the intersection of Bucksport Road and Twin Hill Road as Officer Zachary Taylor was turning in the breakdown lane to to pursue a speeding vehicle.

Vehicle Rolled Several Times

The Hancock Sheriff’s Office said the cruiser struck the passenger side of a Toyota SUV and caused it to roll over multiple times and end up in a ditch, according to WABI News.

Driver and Passenger

The driver, a 50-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 70-year-old man had minor injuries from the accident. Officer Taylor was not injured in the crash.

Two People Taken to the Hospital with Injuries

Both people in the SUV are from New Hampshire. They were transported to the Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth.

READ MORE: Caribou Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking

Breaking News Updates an App Alerts

The crash remains under investigation. News updates will be posted when additional details are made available. The station’s app is a free download to get alerts sent directly to your phone.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.