Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking and ½ Pound of Fentanyl Seized

A 48-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for aggravated drug trafficking after the MDEA seized fentanyl and meth from his Ellsworth home.

The MDEA Downeast Task Force said Jeffrey Card was charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (fentanyl and methamphetamine) and Violations of Conditions of Release.

Card had been arrested previously on January 24 for Drug Trafficking along with five other people.

Agents executed a search warrant at Card's Kylie Way residence and seized ½ pound of fentanyl (241 grams), along with 36 grams of suspected methamphetamine with a combined estimated street value of $42,000.

Card was taken to the Hancock County Jail. The investigation remains open with more arrests likely, said the MDEA.

