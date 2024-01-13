Four People in Maine Injured in Crash & One Extricated from Car

One person was extracted from their vehicle Thursday night and four people went to the hospital with injuries after a crash in Ellsworth on Surry Road.

Two-Vehicle Crash after Car Crossed Centerline

The Ellsworth Police Department said the collision happened around 6:45 pm when a man from Massachusetts crossed the centerline and hit a vehicle driven by a woman from Ellsworth.

Three People Injured and Transported to the Hospital

The Ellsworth Fire Department had to extricate a passenger in the vehicle that crossed the centerline. There were three people in the vehicle. They were all taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to WABI News. Names and ages were not released.

Woman Taken to Hospital with Injuries

The woman from Ellsworth was alone in her vehicle. She was also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the crash investigation remains open. Updates to this news story will be posted on social media when more information is made available. Download the station’s app for free to get news alerts sent directly to your smart devices.

