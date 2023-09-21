Three People Arrested for Aggravated Drug Trafficking in Maine
The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested three people Wednesday for aggravated drug trafficking after a months-long investigation in the Mexico, Maine region.
Three Arrested after Months-Long Investigation
The MDEA’s Western District Task Force has been investigating a network of drug trafficking activity in the River Valley region of Oxford County.
Out of State Drug Traffickers
Officials said out of state drug traffickers were coming to Maine from Massachusetts to distribute drugs. MDEA Agents executed a search warrant at a Main Street residence where the drugs were being distributed.
Drugs, Firearm and Money Seized
Law enforcement seized over 224 grams of Fentanyl, 53 grams of Methamphetamine, 10 grams of Cocaine HCL, 7 grams of Cocaine Base “crack”, a firearm, and $3400 in suspected drug proceeds. Approximate street value of the seized drugs is $ 25,000.
Three people Arrested and charged.
- Thirty-six-year-old Kellie Bernard from Mexico, Maine is charged with 1 count Aggravated Trafficking Fentanyl, 1 count Aggravated Trafficking cocaine (cocaine base), 1 count aggravated Trafficking Methamphetamine. Bernard was currently out on bail for Drug Possession.
- Twenty-four-year-old Joel Espinosa from Lawrence, Massachusetts is charged with 1 count Aggravated Trafficking Fentanyl, 1 count Aggravated Trafficking cocaine (cocaine base), 1 count Aggravated Trafficking Methamphetamine. Espinosa is currently on US Federal Probation for Fentanyl Trafficking.
- Twenty-three-year-old Isiah Medina from Lawrence, Massachusetts is charged with 1 count aggravated Trafficking Fentanyl, 1 count Aggravated Trafficking cocaine (cocaine base), 1 count Aggravated Trafficking Methamphetamine. Medina is currently on Probation out of Plymouth County Superior Court in Massachusetts for Fentanyl related drug charges.
Held Without Bail
All three were taken to the Oxford County Jail and are being held without bail. They each have court appearances set for Friday, September 22, 2023.
Assisting in the Investigation
Assisting the MDEA in the investigation was the Rumford Police Department, Mexico Police Department and Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.