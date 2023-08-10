Stolen Truck Carrying Porta-Potties Found on Maine Road
Police are investigating after a truck loaded with porta-potties was found on the side of Fairfield Street Thursday morning in Oakland, Maine.
Man Who Reported Theft is the Suspect
A man who reported the stolen truck and toilets is considered the suspect, according to the Oakland Police Department. His name was not released.
Police: “First Stolen Porta-Potty Truck”
Sgt. Tracey Frost of the Oakland Police Department said "In 29 years of being a police officer, this is my first stolen porta-potty truck," according to News Center Maine.
Waste System Company Owns the Truck and Porta-Potties
Casella Waste Systems owns the truck and the porta-potties. Police said there was no damage to the truck or toilets.
Road Closed During Police Response
Fairfield Street was closed for about a half hour Thursday morning. It has reopened to traffic.
