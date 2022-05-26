Pickup Truck Stolen in Grand Bay-Westfield, New Brunswick

The Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP is investigating a pickup truck that was stolen in Grand Bay-Westfield, N.B. on May 13 or May 14, 2022.

Last Seen on May 13 and Reported Missing on May 14

Police said the vehicle was parked at Exit 80 with a for sale sign on it. The truck was reported missing on Saturday, May 14. It was last seen on Friday, May 13, 2022.

RCMP RCMP loading...

Description of Vehicle

The RCMP provide some details and description of the pickup. It’s a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500. The New Brunswick license plate number is CSL 896. The VIN (vehicle identification number) is 1C6RR7HT1FS574180.

RCMP RCMP loading...

Crime Stoppers

Contact the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP at 506-757-1020 if you have any information about the stolen truck, or if you've seen the vehicle since the date of the incident on May 13, 2022. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

Get our free mobile app

News Updates

Look for news updates as it relates to this story on our social media, on the homepage and on the app. You can download the app for free and get breaking news alerts as well as other local stories in the area. You can also listen to our news broadcasts on the app, on the radio, and stream it online. We have news on the weekday mornings, plus updates at 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. (eastern time).