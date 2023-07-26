Don’t Miss ‘Wizarding Day At The Fort’ This Saturday

Get your geek on this Saturday, for a whole day of fun!

This Saturday, from 10am-4pm, Wizarding Day At The Fort, at The Penobscot Narrows Observatory & Fort Knox State Historic Site.

Break out your wizarding robes! Come dressed as your favorite wizard. Costumes are welcome, but weapons and dangerous props are not allowed!

Practice your incantations, potion mixing and hunt marvelous magical monsters.

Seek wizard artifacts on a self-guided treasure hunt that is fun for all ages.

Bring your spell books and wands to guard against the dark forces that have been unleashed at Fort Knox!

How much does it cost to get in?

Maine Resident Adults(12-65 yrs)-$7.00

Maine Resident Seniors (65+ yrs)-$2.50

Non-resident Adults-$9.00

Non-resident Seniors-$5.50

Just across the Penobscot River from Bucksport, the town of Prospect is home to the historic Fort Knox. Built between 1844 and 1869, it was the first fort in Maine built entirely of granite, most previous forts used wood, earth, and stone.

The Penobscot Bridge and Penobscot Narrows Observatory, is one of the coolest experiences you can have in the state of Maine. It is the first bridge observation tower in the United States and the tallest public bridge observatory in the entire world.

The tower reaches 420 feet into the air and allows visitors to view the bridge, the nearby Fort Knox State Historic Site, the Penobscot River, and Bay, with spectacular, mind-blowing 360-degree views. In fact, believe it or not, it is taller than the Statue of Liberty! The PNO is the tallest bridge observatory open to the public in the world. Visitors to the observatory ride Maine's fastest elevator all the way to the top.