Three People from Aroostook County Arrested in Medway, Maine

Three People from Aroostook County Arrested in Medway

The East Millinocket Police Department arrested three people from Aroostook County on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop investigation in Medway on the morning of May 9.

Active Warrant and Bail Conditions

Sgt. Kennedy conducted the stop around 2 a.m. on Medway Road. The three individuals in the vehicle were identified as 36-year-old Jessica Maynard from Presque Isle, 19-year-old Mariah McEwen from Fort Fairfield and 29-year-old Timothy Philbrick, also from Fort Fairfield. Police said there was an active warrant for Philbrick related to drug trafficking. Also, Maynard and McEwen both had multiple sets of bail conditions.

Search of Vehicle

A bail search was done of the vehicle and the occupants. Officers with the East Millinocket Police located drug paraphernalia, several grams of suspected methamphetamine and heroin, as well as illegally possessed pills. Officer Gee and Det. Sgt. McLaughlin assisted Sgt. Kennedy on the scene.

Arrests and Charges

Maynard was charged with Unlawful Trafficking of Schedule W Drugs and Violation of Bail. McEwen has been charged with Unlawful Trafficking of Schedule W Drugs, Unlawful Possession of Schedule Y Drugs and Violation of Bail. Philbrick was arrested on a probation revocation warrant related to Unlawful Trafficking of Schedule Drugs. All three were placed under arrest and taken into custody.

News Update

This news story will be updated when information is made available and released to the media and public. Additional details will be posted to social media, Facebook, on the homepage and on the app. You can download the app for free and get breaking news alerts on your mobile device.

