Homemade Explosive Device Found in Driveway in Woodland, Maine

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office said a homemade explosive device was found in a residential driveway on Tabor Road in Woodland on Friday morning, June 16.

Homeowner Found Homemade Explosive Device in Driveway

The homeowner found the explosive and contacted law enforcement around 9:30 am.

Bomb Unit Renders Bomb Safe

The device was rendered safe by the Maine State Police Bomb Unit. The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office was on the scene to investigate the incident.

No Injuries and No Danger to the Public

No injuries were reported and the Maine Department of Public Safety said there is no danger to the public.

Police Want Information from the Public

Authorities are looking for information about the homemade explosive device. Contact the Maine State Police at the Houlton Barracks. You are asked to call (207) 532-5400 and ask for Fire Marshal Investigator Brady Smith.

