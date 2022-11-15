Multiple Departments Battle Fully Involved Fire in Woodland, Maine
The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a fire at a two story garage at 179 Brown Road in Woodland on Monday afternoon.
Multiple Local Departments Assisting at the Scene
Firefighters from multiple departments started battling the fully involved blaze around 2:34 p.m. on November 14, 2022. The Caribou Fire & Ambulance Department, the Presque Isle Fire Department, the Washburn Fire & Rescue and the Limestone Vol. Fire Department were all involved.
The Caribou Fire & Ambulance Department said 17 personnel fought the fire and cleared the scene at 5:00 p.m. Crews used around 18,000 gallons of water in the effort.
No injuries were reported.
Public Safety Around Fires Emphasized
Officials remind the public to exercise safety at the scene of fire like the one in Woodland. They said, “when coming across an active fire scene, do not attempt to drive through or around any apparatus or personnel unless explicitly instructed too. This is a huge safety hazard to all personnel working on scene.”
