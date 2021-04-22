Police Release Identity of Woman Struck & Killed in Driveway

Police have released the identity of a 65-year-old Westbrook woman who was struck and killed in the driveway of her home when her ex-husband accidently hit the accelerator on his truck.

Sue Ellen Randall died at the scene Tuesday morning after she was struck by a pickup driven by 74-year-old Jeffery Randall of Buxton.

Westbrook Police Chief Sean Lally tells the Portland Press Herald that the two were unloading flooring they had just gone together to buy. Lally said, “She was [standing] behind the vehicle, guiding him backward into the driveway when he inadvertently stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake.”

Neighbors and others described the relationship between the Randalls as amicable.

The police chief said Jeffery Randall has been cooperating with the investigation.