Massive Property has a Bonus Cabin, Woodland, Maine

Look at all the wide open space on this big piece of land in Woodland, Maine.

The overhead views of the homestead and property are impressive. This is the way to live in Aroostook County.

When people think about living in the countryside, they want privacy with their own space. Here it is with some added bonuses.

The house itself is a 3 bedroom and 2 bath home with all the nice finishing touches. It has a big kitchen with all the modern appliances. The living room is ideal for the family with plenty of space and a cozy feel.

Outside, the deck offers incredible views. Enjoy a peaceful lunch and afternoon with the gentle breeze in the summer.

The 2 car garage is so convenient year around, especially in the winter. Plus the added feature of a barn gives you so much more space.

There are 104 acres on this expansive piece of land. You’re close to the off road trails.

The cabin is such a plus. It’s your own little getaway. It has all the accommodations with a screened in porch.

This 1,700 Sq. Ft. home is located on 104 acres at 169 McIntyre Rd in Woodland. It’s listed for $450,000 with 3 Beds, 2 Baths. MLS#1503995. For more information, see the listing from Progressive Realty on Redfin.

The photos tell the whole story. Take a look at the gallery and enjoy what Woodland, Maine has to offer.

Massive Property has Unique Bonuses, Woodland, Maine

