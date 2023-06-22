Five People Arrested in Three Major Drug Busts in Maine

Kennebec County law enforcement have charged five people in three drug busts where almost 4 pounds of drugs have been seized.

Three Drug Busts and Five Arrests

There were three different drug busts in Kennebec County in May. Four pounds of drugs were seized and over $10,000 in drug proceeds, according to WABI News.

Two Men Charged for Trafficking in One Bust

In one drug bust, police seized 431 grams of crack, 392 grams of cocaine and over $2,200 in drug proceeds. Kyle Demchak is charged with Aggravated Drug Trafficking as well Refusing to Submit to Arrest.

Timothy Freeman is also charged with Aggravated Drug Trafficking and Refusing to Submit to Arrest.as well as Unlawful Trafficking of Drugs.

Man & Woman Charged with Trafficking in Second Bust

In a second drug bust in Kennebec County in May, two people from Oakland are facing several charges including Aggravated Drug Trafficking.

Michael Seegars and Samantha Decker were taken into custody at their home in Oakland.

Police seized over 70 grams of crack, more 21 grams of meth, close to 83 grams of fentanyl, a handgun and suspected drug proceeds totaling $7,897.

One Woman Charged & Large Amounts of Drugs Seized in Third Bust

The third bust and the fifth person arrested is 54-year-old Lisa Demers of Newport. She is charged with Aggravated Drug Trafficking, Violation of Conditions of Release and Operating after Suspension.

Law enforcement seized a large amount of drugs from her West Gardner home. Fifty-six grams of meth was seized, 12 grams of liquid fentanyl, 706 grams of packaged fentanyl, 12 grams of cocaine and 13 grams of cocaine hydrochloride.

