A 32-year-old man formerly from Bangor was sentenced to over seven years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot County and Aroostook County.

Sentenced to 85 Months in Prison

U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker gave Wayne Smith 85 months and three years supervised release on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor.

Conspiracy to Traffic in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties

Smith “knowingly and intentionally” joined a conspiracy to traffic meth and fentanyl in both Penobscot and Aroostook Counties, according to court records. Law enforcement seized drugs, firearms, drug paraphernalia, and other items.

Multiple Defendants Charged

Twenty-one defendants are involved in this case and related cases. Ten defendants have pleaded guilty to their charges and four others have already been sentenced. Six more people have been charged.

Case Started in 2019 after Major Drug Bust

The case started in 2019 when Maine State Troopers seized five pounds of meth after pulling a vehicle over on I-95. The investigation into the drug ring led to multiple people facing charges for their conspiracy to traffic meth and fentanyl in Aroostook County and Penobscot County, according to the Bangor Daily News.

