Four Rescued from House Fire, Westbrook, Maine

Four people had to be rescued late Saturday night after a fire broke out at a home in Westbrook, Maine.

Crews from Westbrook and South Portland responded to the blaze on Speirs Street around 11:30 PM..

Firefighters rescued a woman through a second floor window. Another person was found on the first floor and helped out of the burning building.

NewsCenter Maine reports Westbrook police and neighbors rescued two men from the roof using a neighbor's ladder. Two of the residents were taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

Get our free mobile app

Officials say the fire started in the basement and the home sustained significant interior damage.