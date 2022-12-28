Three-Year-Old Child’s Death Ruled a Homicide in Edgecomb, Maine

The Maine State Police said the three-year-old child from Edgecomb, Maine that was found dead on Christmas died of a homicide.

Officials Release Child's Name

Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety released the child’s name as Makinzlee Handrahan. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta conducted an autopsy on Monday, December 26.

No further information is available as the case continues to be investigated by Detectives.

This story will be updated when more information is released.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A three-year-old child was found dead on Sunday morning, December 25 around 7:57 am at a residence on Route 1 in Edgecomb, Maine. A 911 call was made that reported a child not breathing, accordion to Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Child Pronounced Dead at the Hospital

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the first responders arrived on the scene and the child was taken to Miles Memorial Hospital where the three-year-old was pronounced dead.

Police Investigation

Moss said, "the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was contacted which is protocol in all child deaths in Maine. Detectives and Evidence Response Technicians responded and worked late into the night and all-day Monday."

