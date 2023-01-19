Moncton Man Faces Weapons Charges Following Traffic Stop
A 35-year-old Moncton man has been charged after police seized a loaded and prohibited firearm following a traffic stop.
Members of the Codiac Regional RCMP conducted a traffic stop on Second Avenue in Moncton late last Friday afternoon, according to a news release from Corporal Mathieu Potvin.
When the driver exited the vehicle, police say they observed illegal drugs in plain sight. The driver – identified as 35-year-old Joshua Belliveau of Moncton – was arrested at the scene. During the search of Belliveau, police seized a loaded, unsecured and prohibited firearm along with ammunition.
Police seize drugs during Moncton traffic stop
RCMP also searched the vehicle and reportedly seized what appeared to be crack cocaine. A 32-year-old man was also arrested at the scene, along with a 43-year-old woman who was later released.
On Tuesday, January 17, Belliveau appeared in Moncton Provincial Court and was charged with numerous weapons offences and resisting a peace officer. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.