Moncton Man Charged with Sexual Assault of a Minor

A 39-year-old Moncton man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault on a minor last Thursday night in Moncton.

Members of the Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a report of a possible sexual assault at a residence on King Street around 10:15 p.m. on March 2nd, according to Sgt. Mathieu Roy. A 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene and the young victim was transported to hospital.

On Friday, March 3, Dany Ouellette appeared in Moncton Provincial Court by way of tele-remand, and was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation.

Ouellette remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court in Moncton for a bail hearing on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

The RCMP is working to determine if there were other victims related to this case

"This is an ongoing investigation, and we are working diligently to understand if there were other victims," Sgt. Mathieu Roy said. "We are asking anyone who may have had similar interactions with this man to please come forward. We also want people to know that a sexual assault complaint can be made at any time, and there is no statute of limitations as to how far back the assault happened. If you are a victim of sexual misconduct, please contact us. You will be listened to, and you will be believed."

If you are a victim, or have any information related to this incident, please contact your local police department. If you have information that may assist the RCMP with this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, please contact New Brunswick Crime Stoppers or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

