Police have arrested three men and two women in connection with the seizure of cocaine and other drugs, ammunition and drug trafficking paraphernalia in Moncton.

On December 1, the Codiac Regional RCMP's Crime Reduction Unit and the New Brunswick Integrated Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Pioneer Avenue. This was part of an investigation into the trafficking of illegal drugs in the Moncton area that began in November, according to Cpl. Mathieu Potvin.



During the search, police say they seized quantities of what is believed to be cocaine, cannabis and prescription drugs. Police also allegedly confiscated a prohibited weapon, ammunition, drug trafficking paraphernalia and money.

A 28-year-old man from Rothesay, a 31-year-old man from New Horton, and a 26-year-old woman, 30-year-old man, and 32-year-old woman, all from Moncton, were arrested at the scene, Cpl. Potvin said.

The following day, 28-year-old Dwayne Richard of Rothesay appeared in Moncton Provincial Court and was charged with possession of non-prescribed drugs, and failure to appear. He returned to court on Tuesday, December 6 and was subsequently remanded into custody. He is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday, December 14.

The four others were released and are scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court in April 2023. The investigation is ongoing.

The New Brunswick Integrated Enforcement Unit is made up of members from the New Brunswick RCMP, as well as municipal police and Justice and Public Safety officers in the province. These efforts aim to improve the coordinated response to the growing concerns of drugs, firearms, and organized crime within New Brunswick.