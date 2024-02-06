Five People Arrested on Drug Related Charges & Warrants in Maine

Five people were arrested Monday and face multiple drug related and other charges after police served a search warrant at a Lewiston residence.

Five People Arrested on Drug Related and Other Charges

The Lewiston Police Department said the warrant was executed at 149 College Street as part of an ongoing investigation.

Residence Previously Searched

The home had been previously searched on December 12, 2023 when seven other people were taken into custody.

Five People Arrested on Multiple Charges

33-year-old Corey Perry from Auburn who is charged with a Warrant charging Failure to Appear for Drinking in Public and Violating Conditions of Release.

31-year-old Keyana Pontoo from Lewiston is charged with a Warrant charging 2 counts Failure to Appear for of Unlawful Drug Possession.

52-year-old Dwayne Adams from Lewiston is charged with Unlawful Drug Possession.

40-year-Old Amanda Gurney from Lewiston has been charged with Drug Unlawful Possession and Violating Conditions of Release

35-year-old Joshua Neisius from Lewiston is charged with multiple warrants charging Forgery, Theft by Deception, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Misuse of Identification, Aggravated Drug Trafficking, Unlawful Drug Trafficking, Unlawful Possession of Heroin, Unlawful Drug Possession, Unlawful Possession of Fentanyl Powder, Violating Conditions of Release.

Ongoing Investigation

The MDEA Western District Task Force assisted the Lewiston Police Department in the investigation.

Get our free mobile app

TV Actors Who Were Recast Within the First Season Stacker compiled a list of 25 actors from popular TV shows across nearly 60 years who were cut from their shows right at the jump. Gallery Credit: Stacker