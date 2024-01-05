Two men were arrested on outstanding warrants Wednesday and police are looking for another man wanted for burglary in Caribou.

Two Men Arrested and Police Looking for Another Man

Caribou Police Chief Michael W. Gahagan said 36-year-old Joshua Martin and 44-year-old Shawn Roy were taken into custody around 5:30 pm at 206 Sweden Street after a search warrant was executed.

Search Warrant Executed in Caribou

Caribou Officers and Aroostook County Sheriff’s Deputies were looking for 26-year-old Jonathan Emmert who police believed resided at the address. He was not there at that time. Law enforcement is trying to locate him.

Man Wanted for Stealing Ceremonial Guns at Caribou American Legion

Emmert “was wanted in connection with the burglary at the Caribou American Legion, where ceremonial guns were taken,” said Chief Gahagan.

Police Released Two Photos of Jonathan Emmert

Two Men Arrested on Outstanding Warrants

Martin was arrested for one failure to appear warrant, in reference to a previous Domestic Violence Elevated Aggravated, Domestic Violence Criminal Threatening, Criminal Restraint, Obstructing Report of a Crime, and Theft Charge. No Bail Warrant.

Roy was arrested on three failures to appear warrants, reference a previous Burglary, Theft, and refusal to submit charges ($1,000 Cash Bail).

They were transported to the Caribou Police Department and then to the Aroostook County Jail.

Police Asking the Public for Help Locating Man

Chief Gahagan said “currently Jonathan Emmert is still avoiding the police. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Jonathan Emmert, please notify the Caribou Police Department at 493-3301 or call your local Police Department.”

Crime Stoppers

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-638-8477 or text 207-538-8477. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward, said police.

