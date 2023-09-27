Three Arrested In 2017 Whitneyville Homicide

Authorities say they have made 3 arrests in a case investigators have been working on for over 5 years.

Public Safety Spokesperson, Shannon Moss, says the dedication and perseverance of the law enforcement officers involved with this case finally paid off last week as three people were indicted by a Washington County Grand Jury in connection with the unsolved death of a Whitneyville man.

"In the early morning hours of Saturday, October 28, 2017, investigators with the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a structure fire in Whitneyville. Soon after arrival, a body was discovered in the burned-out home. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North and the Evidence Response Team responded to the scene. The victim was later identified as the homeowner, 48-year-old Wayne Foss. The remains were transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta where an autopsy was performed, and Foss’s death was ruled a homicide."

Arrested and charged with Murder, Felony Murder and Arson this week were 33-year-old Justin Matthews formerly of Pembroke, Maine, 27-year-old Basilio Liranzo also from New York City (who is already serving time in Maine for an unrelated crime, and 27-year-old Leanza Boney from Staten Island.

Moss said these arrests should "serve as a reminder of the Maine State Police’s tireless commitment to solving crimes and seeking justice for victims and their families."

