One Person Died & One Hospitalized after Crash in Central Maine

One person died and one person was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Dover-Foxcroft on Sunday afternoon.

Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash

The accident happened around 12:25 pm on Dexter Road in the area of the Gravel Pit Road, said the Dover-Foxcroft Police Department.

Person Died at the Scene

First responders with the Dover-Foxcroft Fire Department and officers said one person “was found to be deceased at the scene.” No names were released.

Alcohol May Have Been a Factor in the Accident

Police said “early indications show that alcohol was a factor in this crash.”

Multiple Agencies Investigating the Crash

Dexter Road was closed down for several hours as the scene was investigated by the Old Town Police Department Accident Reconstruction Officer. Also on the scene was a Forensic Map Specialist from the Maine State Police. Other assisting agencies include Mayo Ambulance, the Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office and the Garland Fire Department.

