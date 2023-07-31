Driver Suffers Serious Injuries in Maine Tractor-Trailer Crash
A 71-year-old man had serious injuries following a tractor trailer crash Friday morning on Dover Road in Charlestown.
Police: Medical Event Before Accident
The Maine State Police said the driver, Paul Jackson of Dover Foxcroft may have had “a medical event before going off the road.”
Witnesses: Driver Did Not Use Brakes
Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety said people who saw the crash told Troopers that “the driver of the tractor-trailer drove off the road without ever touching the brakes.”
Serious But Non-Life Threatening Injuries
Jackson was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Ongoing Investigation and App Download
The investigation remains under investigation. Updates will be posted to social media when the Maine State Police release more information. Free app download to get breaking news as it happens.
- ALSO READ: Projects at the Aroostook Centre Mall Includes Deal with JCPenney
- READ MORE: Fort Kent Man Seriously Injured after Dirt Bike Hits Utility Truck