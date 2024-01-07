I-95 Blocked after Two Tractor Trailers Collided in Maine

Two tractor trailers crashed Sunday morning on I-95 near Gray with one of the trucks blocking the northbound lanes of the Interstate.

Two Tractor Trailers Crashed on I-95 in Maine

The Cumberland Fire Department said they received a report of “a 2 tractor trailer crash with possible entrapment and injuries.”

Tractor Trailer Blocking the Highway

When crews arrived on the scene near mile marker 60, “the trucks were completely blocking the highway.” Gray Fire Rescue resonated and said the tractor trailer trucks were “leaking fluid.”

Second Crash near Tractor Trailers Crash

While crews were working at the scene, a “secondary and tertiary crash” happened just south of the first crash. Falmouth Fire and EMS responded to that collision.

Crews Responded to Another Crash

Crews from the Cumberland Fire Department went to the nearby scene on foot to assess the damage and injuries.

Crashes Remain Under Investigation

The Maine State Police is investigating the crashes.

News Updates and App Alerts

This news story will be updated when more information is released. Download the station’s app for free to get alerts sent to your smart devices.

