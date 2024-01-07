I-95 Blocked after Two Tractor Trailers Collided in Maine
Two tractor trailers crashed Sunday morning on I-95 near Gray with one of the trucks blocking the northbound lanes of the Interstate.
Two Tractor Trailers Crashed on I-95 in Maine
The Cumberland Fire Department said they received a report of “a 2 tractor trailer crash with possible entrapment and injuries.”
Tractor Trailer Blocking the Highway
When crews arrived on the scene near mile marker 60, “the trucks were completely blocking the highway.” Gray Fire Rescue resonated and said the tractor trailer trucks were “leaking fluid.”
Second Crash near Tractor Trailers Crash
While crews were working at the scene, a “secondary and tertiary crash” happened just south of the first crash. Falmouth Fire and EMS responded to that collision.
Crews Responded to Another Crash
Crews from the Cumberland Fire Department went to the nearby scene on foot to assess the damage and injuries.
Crashes Remain Under Investigation
The Maine State Police is investigating the crashes.
