Tractor-Trailer Crashes into Home on Main Street in Dixfield
A tractor-trailer crashed into a house in Dixfield on Monday morning after losing control on Maine Street.
Tractor-trailer Crashed into House
The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the truck, 49-year-old, Michael Osodo, from Washington “turned a corner and lost control of his vehicle, causing it to go off the road and crash into a house.” The crash happened around 5:40 am as the semi was traveling northbound.
No One in the Home Hurt; Driver Transported to the Hospital
The residents of the home were not injured or harmed, said the Sheriff's Office. Osodo was taken to the Rumford Hospital with minor injuries.
Crash Investigation Ongoing
The crash is being investigated by the Maine State Police commercial vehicle enforcement unit and the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.
Multiple Agencies Assisting
Assisting at the scene were Oxford County Deputies, Mexico Police, Maine State Police, Medcare, Dixfield Fire, Rumford Fire, and Peru Fire.
