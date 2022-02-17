Tractor Trailer Crashes and Blocks Route 161

The Maine State Police said a tractor trailer driver lost control of his vehicle and blocked both lanes of Route 161 in New Canada Thursday morning.

Driver Lost Control and Slid into Snowbank

Sixty-year-old Michael Shipley from Glen Burnie, Maryland was traveling northbound on Route 161 around 10:13 a.m. when he lost control of his 2019 International. The vehicle slid into the southbound lane and back to the northbound lane. It blocked both lanes of traffic as it came to rest against a snowbank. The road was shut down for about an hour and a half.

Police Rerouted Traffic

Police rerouted some traffic through a driveway near the crash. The tractor trailer truck was freed from the snowbank and able to be driven from the scene.

Maine State Police, Troop F Responded

Trooper Martin and Trooper Levesque from Maine State Police, Troop F responded to the crash site. Fort Kent Police Department assisted at the scene.

Crash is Under Investigation

Police said Shipley was wearing his seatbelt. The incident is under investigation.

