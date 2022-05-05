Tractor Trailer Crash Caused by “Sneezing Fit” in Masardis, Maine

Tractor Trailer Carrying Logs Crashes

A 44-year-old man suffered minor injuries after his tractor trailer went off the roadway Thursday around 11:30 a.m. on Masardis Road in Masardis, Maine.

Crashed into Logs Being Stored

The Maine State Police are investigating the crash. Officials said Matthew Carmichael from Winslow, Maine was traveling southbound when he went off the right side of Masardis Road, and struck logs being stored at the Daaquam Mill.

Driver said He had a :"Sneezing Fit"

According to police, Carmichael said he had a “sneezing fit” when he lost control of his 2018 Western Star Tractor with Log Trailer.

The trailer he was hauling was loaded with cedar logs. The truck was removed by Bernier’s Towing.

Minor Injuries Reported

Masardis Fire and Ambulance checked out Charmichael on the scene. He sustained minor injuries.

Ongoing Investigation

State Police are investigating the crash. No additional information has been released.

