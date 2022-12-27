The Maine State Police said a tractor trailer driver lost control of his big rig on Monday night and slid almost 200 feet along guardrail on Interstate 95 before crashing and flipping over.

Driver was Not Seriously Injured

The accident happened in the town of Hallowell near mile marker 108 on the northbound side of I-95. Police said the driver was not seriously hurt.

Truck was Badly Damaged and Leaking Diesel

The truck appeared to be carrying garbage that was strewn on the ground at the crash site, according to WABI. Diesel was leaking from the tractor trailer and members of the Maine’s Department of Environmental Protection and Transportation Authority came to the scene

The Interstate was closed for about an hour on the northbound lanes which caused major delays for traffic.

