A 38-year-old man from Linneus was arrested Monday night after breaking into a house in Linneus. The homeowner was able to hold the suspect down until the Maine State Police arrived.

Linneus Man Arrested After Breaking into House

Police said a 911 call was made to the Houlton Regional Communication Center around 7:19 pm. When the dispatcher answered the call, “it was an open line, with no conversation heard.” Officials were able to get the home address from the call. The number was called back and a male answered and said “he needed the State Police and the FBI.”

Suspect Held Down by Homeowner Until Police Arrived

As Trooper Barnard from the Maine State Police, Troop F responded to the location, a separate 911 call was received. The caller said Joseph Kiewra had broken into the house and they were “holding Kiewra down until police arrived.” When Trooper Barnard arrived on the scene, he arrested Kiewra without incident.

Police also determined during their investigation that Kiewra had also broken into the building behind the house.

Multiple Charges

Kiewra was taken to the Aroostook County Jail and is being held without bail. He is facing multiple charges including Class C, Violation of Conditional Release- Class C, Assault- Class D, Theft by Unauthorized Taking or Transfer- Class C, Burglary- Class C, and Criminal Mischief- Class D.

There were no injuries reported.

