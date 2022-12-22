A man and a woman from Caswell were arrested on Wednesday and are facing charges following armed home invasions in Caswell and Caribou. In one incident, the homeowners were assaulted.

Armed Robbery and Home Invasion in Caswell

The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office said 37-year-old Michael Gray and 34-year-old Jamie Gray entered a home in Caswell around 4 am on Wednesday, December 21, They “brandished what was described as a handgun and a sawed-off shotgun and assaulted the home owners.” The two suspects then left the scene in a dark colored van.

Armed Robbery and Home Invasion in Caribou

Later that morning at 5 am, they entered a home in Caribou on Old Washburn Road. The Caribou Police Department received a 911 call reporting the “armed robbery/home invasion.” The suspects matched the description of the incident earlier that morning in Caswell. They fled in the same van.

Suspects Found When They Drove Off the Road

Law Enforcement located Michael Gray and Jamie Gray on Caribou Lake Road after the van they were driving went off the roadway. The firearms used in the crimes were also found.

Facing Several Charges

Both suspects are being held at the Aroostook County Jail and are facing multiple charges.

Michael Gray (above) is charged with Two Counts of Robbery- Class A, Two Counts of Burglary- Class B, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person- Class C and Assault- Class D.

Jamie Gray (above) faces the same charges of Two Counts of Robbery- Class A, Two Counts of Burglary- Class B, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person- Class C and Assault- Class D.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office and the Caribou Police Department were both part of the investigation.

