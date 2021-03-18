Tractor-Trailer Crash on Trans Canada Highway near Woodstock

The Woodstock Fire Department, RCMP and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a tractor-trailer crash last evening on the Trans Canada Highway just east of Woodstock.

The accident occurred just before 8:30 p.m. near the Houlton exit.

The River Valley Sun reports the transport truck was heading west when it went off the road and crashed into the median, taking out some of the guardrails along the highway.

There were no injuries, and it's not known what caused the crash.