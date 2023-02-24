A drug trafficking investigation at Woodstock First Nation has led to the arrest of a 22-year-old man from Fredericton, N.B.

Earlier this month, members of the Provincial Crime Reduction Unit began an investigation into the trafficking of illegal drugs in the Woodstock area, according to Cpl. Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP.

Officers with the PCRU, along with members of the Western Valley Region RCMP, arrested a suspect near Woodstock First Nation shortly after 10:00 Tuesday night, Ouellette said. Officers searched the 22-year-old man and allegedly seized quantities of what is believed to be cocaine, as well as cash.

The man was later released and is scheduled to appear in Woodstock Provincial Court on April 25. The RCMP did not release the man’s identity.

The Provincial Crime Reduction Unit includes police officers from the New Brunswick RCMP and Fredericton Police Force. Its efforts focus on “disrupting and dismantling the trafficking of illegal drugs in the province, targeting those causing the most harm in our communities.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police department. Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).