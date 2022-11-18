Kedgwick Woman Dies Following Crash in Northwestern New Brunswick

A 77-year-old woman from Kedgwick has died and another person was injured following a single-vehicle crash Thursday on the Trans-Canada Highway near Siegas, New Brunswick.

Saint-Léonard RCMP and emergency crews responded around 4:50 p.m. to a crash near exit 51 on Highway 2, according to Staff Sgt. Eric Dube.



Police arrived to find a van in the median of the highway. The driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, Dube said. The passenger, a 77-year-old Kedgwick woman, was transported to hospital where she later died.

The fatal rollover crash followed a snowstorm in the region

Investigators believe the driver lost control of the van, which then went into the median and rolled over. The crash came a day after the first significant snowstorm of the season. There were also snow flurries reported in that area prior to the crash.

Ambulance New Brunswick and members of the Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska Fire Department also attended the scene Thursday evening.

The New Brunswick Coroner's Office is assisting with the ongoing investigation. Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the woman's exact cause of death.

The RCMP investigation continues. We'll update this article as we receive further information.

Stars We Lost in 2022 See the famous icons we have had to say goodbye to in 2022, below.