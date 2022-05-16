Search Warrant in Centreville, N.B.

The Western Valley Region RCMP executed a search warrant May 9 and seized stolen items including an ATV, dirt bikes, tools and firearms from a home on Central Street in Centreville, New Brunswick.

Multiple Stolen Items Seized

Some of the items police seized include an all-terrain vehicle, dirt bikes, tools and power tools, ammo, and four firearms. Three of the firearms are prohibited and one was loaded.

Person of Interest

Police said they are holding 26-year-old Isaak Tedford Thomas in custody as a person of interest. He was in police custody before the warrant on an unrelated matter.

Charges and Court

Thomas has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000; possession of a loaded restricted firearm / prohibited firearm without a licence; unsafe storage of a firearm; failure to comply with a release order. He appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court on May 11. He also faces six charges on an unrelated matter, said the RCMP. He has been remanded with his next court date scheduled for Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. on May 18, 2022.

Some Items Returned to Owners

Officials said they have returned some of the stolen items to their owners. The investigation is ongoing.

Crime Stoppers

The RCMP reminds the public of the importance of helping prevent theft and crime in local communities and neighborhoods. If you suspect any suspicious activity, you are asked to contact your local police. You can also use Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and remain anonymous. Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.