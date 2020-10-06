18 COVID-19 Cases Linked to Maine Pulp Mill

Maine health officials say a coronavirus outbreak at a pulp mill in Baileyville near the New Brunswick border is now linked to 18 cases of the virus.

The Calais Regional Hospital reports 11 out-of-state contractors, two Woodland Pulp employees and five household members have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday.

The Baileyville mill is just across the border from St. Stephen, New Brunswick.

Seven employees at the mill are New Brunswick residents, but so far none have tested positive.

CHSJ reports St. Stephen Mayor Allan MacEachern said they are counting on residents on both sides of the border to act responsibly and to practice social distancing and isolate if they’re supposed to.