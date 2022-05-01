Safety is important to anyone and everyone when thinking about where they're going to live and put down roots. In the state of Maine, the concerns over dangerous criminals and violent crimes is relatively modest compared to other states across the country. It's for good reason, too. According to SafeWise, Maine has the lowest violent crime rate in the entire nation overall, with a handful of cities that continue to battle the problem. The definition of violent crime includes murder, assault, aggravated assault, and other crimes of that nature. But that is only part of the story.

crime scene tape focus on word 'crime' in cenematic dark tone with copy space Prathaan loading...

The other key element when it comes to safety in towns and cities is property theft. What places in Maine boast high rates of trespass, burglary, car theft, and other crimes pertaining to property? If you're worried about those types of crimes, Maine's property crime rate is around 12%, which is 7 points lower than the national average.

Car thief, car theft djedzura loading...

Maine as a whole is one of the safest states to live in the entire United States. But it does have cities that continue to battle against crime. According to Road Snacks, none of Maine's largest cities rank amongst the top 200 in the nation in crime rate, but some of the same cities in Maine consistently rank higher than others in property and violent crime. Some of the most common factors in crime rates are the lack of strong employment opportunities, rehabilitation programs and facilities, as well as staggered or lower wages than some of Maine's safest cities.

The 10 Most Dangerous Places To Live in Maine Right Now Based on crime statistics and patters, here are the most dangerous cities in Maine for 2022

The 10 Safest Places in Maine to Live Right Now Breaking down stats relating to violent and property crime, here are the 10 places in Maine that are the safest to call home right now according to SafeWise.com