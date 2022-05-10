Where is the Line Between ‘Inland’ and ‘Coastal’ for Weather Forecasts in Maine?

Forecasting weather in Maine can be a tricky business. The Pine Tree State is deceivingly large, featuring lots of different terrain and plenty of coastline to toss a wrench or four into the art of nailing a 7-day forecast. Meteorologists in the state have attempted to modify their technique by dividing the state into two categories, "inland" and "coastal". But for the average everyday Mainer watching or reading from home, what exactly does that mean?

Shared on Twitter by News Center Maine meteorologist Keith Carson, he attempted to explain his theoretical line to a follower asking a question. There's an old saying in Maine, which is "you can't get there from here" and Carson's explanation felt like a word salad to even the most trained individual in Maine geography. So Carson decided to go a step further.

Shared on Instagram, Keith Carson displayed a map of Maine and then drew a large line across a portion of the state and declared that anything below the line is "coastal". That's great news for those living in Sanford, Alfred, Gardiner, and other cities/towns, because you're officially staring at the "inland" forecast moving forward. But, it's bad news if you're a resident of Westbrook, because despite that 25-minute commute into Portland, you're still considered "coastal".

Maine is about to see several days of summer-like temperatures with the "inland" portions of the state likely to see upper 70's and low 80's on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. "coastal" Maine will still see warmth, but could be as much as 15 degrees cooler than "inland". It's all about that magical line, baby.

