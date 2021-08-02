Almost 4 Pounds of Fentanyl Seized, Sanford, Maine

After a four month investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Sanford, Maine police, two people were arrested Saturday for multiple drug trafficking crimes.

Agents seized 3.8 lbs. of fentanyl (1770 grams) along with 188 grams of crack and cocaine, plus 40 grams of meth. A 9 mm handgun was also taken along with suspected drug proceeds in the amount of $19,822. According to authorities, the street value of the drugs seized are estimated to be worth $290,000. Officials said the fentanyl seized in this investigation is over 3000 individual doses.

Arrested were 40-year-old Scott Huff and 30-year-old Eva Valley on charges of Aggravated Trafficking. Both of them are from Sanford. The amount of drugs and the firearm made the charges aggravated.

Undercover purchases of fentanyl were done by agents during the investigation. Officials said Huff and Valley traveled out of state on several occasions to obtain drugs to be sold in Maine.

Huff and Valley’s previous address was on Pearl Street in Sanford. Agents learned they had recently moved to a motorhome and were operating out of there.

Bail set for Scott Huff is $150,000 and bail for Eva Valley is set at $100,000. They will both have court appearances this week in York District Court.

Contact the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency if you have any information about the investigation. Call the tip line at 1-800-452-6457. You can also text TIP411 (847411) with info about illegal drug activity in the state of Maine.