A 47-year-old man from Dayton was arrested Wednesday after shooting a firearm and assaulting his girlfriend at her family’s home.

Man Fires Gun Inside and Outside of Home

The Maine State Police said Michael Currier discharged the gun inside and outside the residence with other family and children present. Currier’s girlfriend had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Maine Medical Center.

The incident happened at 39 Dyer Road in Dayton around 10:30 pm on Tuesday, said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation

The State Police Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team was on the scene. Currier was arrested around 5:00 am Wednesday and transported to the York County Jail.

Facing Multiple Charges

Currier faces multiple charges including Aggravated Domestic Violence Assault (Strangulation), Aggravated Reckless Conduct, Domestic Violence Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon, Obstructing Report of Crime or Injury, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, Discharging a Firearm near a Dwelling and Violating Conditions of Release.

